Bhogi celebration: Chennai airport requests residents to avoid burning waste materials

The Chennai airport authorities have requested the residents in the nieghbourhood to avoid burning waste materials as part of the Bhogi celebrations on January 14 that is widely observed a day before Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu.

In a communiqué, the officials reminded the public of the situation in 2018 when the airfield was covered with thick smoke emanating from the bonfire, reducing the visibility at the Chennai airport which in turn led to diversions and cancellations of flights. Nearly 73 departures and 45 arrivals were affected in the year, the statement said.

However, there were less number of disruptions in air traffic in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 and the effect of the Bhogi bonfire could be minimised through intense sensitisation among the public and communities around Chennai airport, officials pointed out.

Now, this time as well, as a precautionary measure, the authorities are distributing pamphlets to villagers residing near Chennai airport briefing the ill effects of Bhogi bonfire on aviation.

“We sincerely request the public staying in the proximity of the airport not to burn waste materials which creates thick smoke during Bhogi. With the present foggy weather of Chennai, characteristic of winter, the scenario can be further accentuated by the smoke from Bhogi bonfire. Since such activity brings down visibility in and around Chennai airport leading to diversion(s) / cancellation(s) as well as passengers’ inconvenience, we will be extremely thankful to the valued public support for helping aviation at Chennai,” the communiqué read.

Further, the airport authorities have sought the support of local administrations for better sensitisation among the public.