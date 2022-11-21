Chennai airport’s new integrated terminal building to be commissioned by December

Phase I of Chennai International Airport’s new integrated terminal building (NITB) is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year, said the airport authorities.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh, alongside other senior officials, Sunday inspected the modernisation of works at the airport.

“Inspected the ongoing Phase II of the modernisation works at Chennai Airport today. This will certainly result in better services for flyers. Impressed by the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB-T2). I am confident that the good work will continue,” V K Singh tweeted on Sunday.

According to the airport authorities, the Union minister visited the departure and arrival zones of the new terminal building, which is a mega project of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,467 crore.

A comprehensive presentation encapsulating the airport and ongoing works was given to the Union Minister by the Chennai airport director Sharad Kumar and his team.

The integrated terminal project includes the integration of the airside corridor for seamless flow, augmentation of airside/city side infrastructure and multi-level car park.

“The NITB is GRIHA 4 Star’ complaint (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) with various eco-friendly materials used during the construction phase,” a release said.

The international terminal, T-3, with an area of 42,3000 square metre is set to be demolished and rebuilt for Phase II work after the commissioning of Phase I by this December.

The new terminal will function as one large integrated terminal for the international operations and increase the present capacity of handling 17 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to nearly 35 MPPA by December 2024, the release added.