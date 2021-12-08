Chennai airport slashes Covid-19 testing prices

In a relief for international passengers, the Chennai International Airport has slashed the rates of Rapid PCR tests from Rs 3,400 to Rs 2,900, and RT-PCR tests from Rs 700 to Rs 600.

The decision, which comes into effect immediately, was taken days after the Centre and the state released fresh guidelines making it mandatory for international passengers arriving from at-risk countries to test for Covid-19 at the airport. Passengers making up 2 per cent of the total arrivals from non-at-risk countries will also be tested.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced that it would bear the cost of random RT-PCR testing conducted on passengers arriving from non-risk countries. The state health department said many labourers and other financially challenged people could be arriving in Tamil Nadu from these countries, and the move was taken to reduce their burden.

At the Chennai airport, an exclusive corridor with a holding area and amenities has been demarcated at T-4 to screen passengers arriving from at-risk countries. It can accommodate up to 500 passengers at a time. As per authorities, a host of passenger conveniences have been arranged there, including reclining chairs, F&B outlets, baby feeding rooms and a money exchange facility. Other amenities include entertainment screens, free Wi-Fi, free telephones, and a beverage vending machines. Information displays with the latest guidelines are in place to sensitise arriving passengers.

HLL Hindlabs is Chennai airport’s Covid testing partner. Passenger can pre-book and pay for the test online to reduce their waiting time.