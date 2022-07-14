scorecardresearch
Chennai airport’s Bravo taxiway to open today

The Bravo taxiway had a curve that has now been straightened. The straightened taxiway is expected to ensure faster movement of flights, especially during peak hour traffic.

The Bravo taxiway runs parallel to the main runway that caters to 90 per cent of domestic, international and cargo movements. (Representational Image)

The Chennai International Airport is finally set to open its primary taxiway ‘Bravo’ on Thursday, four years after straightening work on it began in 2018.

According to officials, the functioning of Bravo, the primary taxiway (B-TWY), will ensure faster movement of flights, resulting in a significant increase of the existing primary runway handling capacity.

As per a release from the Chennai airport, B-TWY runs parallel to the main runway that caters to 90 per cent of domestic, international and cargo movements.

“Earlier, the B-TWY had a curve at the Guindy end which resulted in certain restrictions leading to aircraft holding, thereby consuming more time and fuel for departing flights taxiing from terminal to primary runway for take-off,” the release said. The straightened taxiway “will ease the situation and will ensure faster movement of flights by avoiding delays while taxiing, precisely during peak hour traffic,” the release added.

Further, the minimum separation distance between the Alpha Taxiway and the primary runway centerline – a long pending issue – has now increased from 123 metres to 172.5 metres due to the straightening work done for the Bravo taxiway, the release pointed out.

Due to the commissioning of Bravo taxiway and the ongoing work on rapid exit taxiway 1 and 2 progressing briskly, the peak hour handling capacity of Chennai airport is expected to increase to 40-50 movements per hour, from the existing 36 movements per hour.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation provided the approval in April 2022 and before commissioning, it was noted in the Aeronautical Information Publication as well (AIP).

