Chennai man kills self after father booked for complaining about lizard in govt food packet: Cops

A Chennai-based businessman died by suicide Tuesday reportedly depressed over his father being falsely booked by the police.

According to local reports, Nandhan (70), a functionary of the AIADMK in Tiruttani in Thiruvallur district, had found a dead lizard in a tamarind packet in a Pongal gift hamper distributed by the state government at a PDS shop. When Nandhan raised the issue with PDS shop owner Saravanan, the latter filed a complaint at the Thiruttani police station against him for deliberately maligning the PDS shop and the government with a false allegation. By then, news of the alleged discovery of the dead lizard in the hamper had become public as well. Police booked Nandhan under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 505/2 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

On Tuesday, Kuppusamy (36), reportedly depressed over his father Nandhan being booked by the police, attempted suicide. Though he was rushed to a local hospital first and then referred to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, he passed away on Wednesday.

Protests erupted in Thiruttani and the AIADMK blamed the DMK government and the police for registering a false case against their party member.

AIADMK leader and former TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the Thiruttani police booked Nandhan under non-bailable sections. He urged the government to immediately quash the case against Nandhan and ensure good-quality items are distributed at PDS shops. He also claimed that the Pongal hampers were overpriced and the quality of the items given to beneficiaries through the public distribution system was poor. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also condemned the incident.

However, the police countered Palaniswami’s allegations. An official attached to the Tiruttani police said, “The PDS shop seller Saravanan gave a complaint on January 7 claiming that Nandhan is spreading a false campaign against the shop and the government. He said Nandhan purchased the Pongal gift hamper on January 4 and claimed he found a dead lizard in one of the packets on January 7. So based on his complaint, we booked Nandhan under sections 341 and 505/2 of the IPC. Both are bailable sections.”

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Sakkarapani ruled out irregularities in procuring groceries for the Pongal gift hampers scheme meant for family ration cardholders and demanded the opposition AIADMK to submit proof for its claim. When asked about the allegation of a dead lizard being found in a Tamarind packet, he said when the district sub-collector visited the complainant’s house and asked him to show the packet, he refused to do that and showed another packet. Hence, a case has been registered against him, he said.