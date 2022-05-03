Chennai: After video goes viral, Stanley Medical College Hospital says no malpractice in attendance register

A day after a video of a woman signing the attendance register at Chennai’s Stanley Medical College Hospital, continuously for many days at once, was shared widely on social media, the government hospital said on Monday that the inquiry committee has found no such instance of malpractice.

According to a hospital statement, an inquiry was conducted by a committee headed by the vice-principal and other department heads on May 2. The committee members watched the CCTV footage and concluded that the person in the clip was a first-year PG student of Pharmacology.

“She had joined the department on March 29 and had been signing regularly in the attendance register which is under the control of the head of the department of pharmacology. The register was opened after the final counselling for PG students,” the statement said.

The student did not sign for other medical students nor did she sign for days she didn’t attend classes, the statement added. Further, the committee said, the student was scared and upset that a person had shot her video without her knowledge and had lodged a complaint.

The committee is now conducting an inquiry into the person who shot the video and will submit a final report to the Directorate of Medical Education.