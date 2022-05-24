Chennai: 43-year-old allegedly stalked, raped at knifepoint in Adyar; one held

A 43-year-old woman was allegedly held at knifepoint and raped after being stalked for two days by a 20-year-old man in Chennai, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of May 20, after the woman returned to her house in Adyar from her office in Triplicane. As she was locking the door, the accused, who had been following her all day, forcefully barged into her house. He locked the door from the inside and threatened her with a knife. He tied the victim’s hands and sealed her mouth, and allegedly raped her at knifepoint, the police said. He also allegedly filmed the act and threatened to leak images and videos on the internet if the victim approached the police.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at the Adyar All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, officials conducted an inquiry and arrested the accused, identified as Vishal, from Triplicane last Sunday. He was produced before the magistrate and later remanded to judicial custody.