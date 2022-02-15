Chennai: ABVP protestors arrested for breaching security at Tamil Nadu CM’s residence

The Tamil Nadu Police detained 35 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) functionaries, including national secretary Nidhi Tripathi, for organising a protest without prior permission in front of the residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and breaching security on Monday. Of the detained, 32 were remanded in judicial custody till February 28 by a metropolitan magistrate court in Chennai while three juveniles were let off, said the police.

The ABVP protestors sought “justice” for Lavanya, a schoolgirl who died by suicide in Thanjavur last month.

DMK Govt. of Tamil Nadu used police to arrest the National Gen. Secy. Nidhi Tripathi & other Karyakartas for demanding #JusticeForLavanya in Chennai. We condemn this attempt by DMK led Govt., You can’t suppress our voice by using police. We will fight till Lavanya gets justice. pic.twitter.com/snpaWmRZ4g — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) February 14, 2022

“The protestors breached the first line of the security and ran into the residence of the CM instead of considering the security aspects and cooperating with the police force deployed there. This made us use force and drag them out of the area. People from other states and three juveniles were among the protestors,” said a police officer.

Lavanya’s death kicked up a political controversy last month after a local VHP leader released a video from death bed in which she had accused her school’s management of forcing her to convert to Christianity. After the Madras High Court transferred the investigation from the state to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Supreme Court order on Monday allowed the central agency to continue the probe, dismissing an appeal challenging the high court order.