Chennai: 978 cases registered against food delivery agents for violation of traffic rules

With food delivery aggregators coming up with plans like 10-minute deliveries to attract more customers and make their brand stand apart from others, the delivery personnel are caught in a soup as they tend to violate traffic rules in a bid to achieve on-time delivery targets.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCP) in a statement said the target by the delivery aggregators is putting a lot of pressure on the food delivery personnel. Many of the riders are forced to violate traffic rules including riding at high-speed, jumping signals, riding in the wrong direction, riding without a helmet, using mobile phones while riding, etc.

In a release, the GCP said based on the directions of the higher officials, a special traffic team was formed to crack down on the food delivery agents who are violating rules.

At the end of the day, the cops had registered cases against 978 people and Rs 1,35,400 fine was collected. The total list included 278 food delivery agents from Zomato, 450 from Swiggy, 188 from Dunzo and 62 from other delivery aggregators.

It is worth noting that GCP sought clarification from the representatives of a leading food delivery aggregator asking them how their delivery agents would be able to deliver food within 10 minutes considering the traffic in the city.

The representatives had informed the cops that the project is a pilot one and it is going to be launched in only a few select cities and not in Chennai now.