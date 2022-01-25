Chennai: 6,800 cops deployed across city ahead of Republic Day

As many as 6,800 police personnel have been deployed in the city in order to beef up the security ahead of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations Wednesday. The Governor of Tamil Nadu will unfurl the Tricolour near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, state cabinet ministers, members from the judiciary and other higher officials.

Apart from the five-tier security around the Marina Beach Front, elaborate arrangements have been made by the city police based on the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Police personnel would be deployed in important areas like airports, railway stations, bus terminus, commercial entities, beach areas, etc to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

The police would also be conducting checks at all hotels and lodges within the city limits. They have also appealed to the public to inform them if they come across any suspicious movement of any person. Further, intensified vehicular checks would be carried out at all entry points of the city.

Due to Covid-19, the cultural programmes of school and college students won’t take place during the Republic Day celebrations this year. Earlier, Stalin had said the state tableau, which was rejected by the expert committee in New Delhi, will be displayed during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. He added that it will be taken to all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan has decided to postpone the hosting of the ‘At Home Reception’ on Republic Day on January 26 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “However, the reception will be hosted in due course once the situation improves,” the release read.