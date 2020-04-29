Chennai: 4 out of 15 zones account for 66% Covid-19 cases in city

The city has reported more than 90 cases on consecutive days. (Express Photo) The city has reported more than 90 cases on consecutive days. (Express Photo)

As per the data released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai stands at 768. On Wednesday, of the total 104 cases reported, 94 were from the capital city of the state, and 33 were primary infections.

In the list of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are four children below the age of 10, including a two-year-old baby who tested positive in Chennai on Wednesday.

In the past two days, 197 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. The city has reported more than 90 cases on consecutive days.

In Chennai, there are 15 zones – Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondairpet, Royapuram, Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Including the death of a 65-year-old male patient and a 27-year-old female patient from Chennai on April 29, the death toll stands at 15 in the city.

According to the data released by the Chennai Corporation on April 28, 164 cases have been confirmed in Royapuram, followed by 128 in Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar, 81 in Teynampet and 70 in Tondairpet. These four zones accounts for close to 66 per cent of the positive cases in the city. As many as 204 people have recovered following treatment in the city.

In Royapuram, five people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection. Similarly four people in Anna Nagar, and three in Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar and one in Tondairpet have died due to COVID-19.

As of April 28, 61 people in Royapuram, 28 in Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar, 24 in Teynampet, 20 in Kodambakkam and 19 each in Tondairpet and Anna Nagar have recovered following treatment.

In other areas, where the impact of the pandemic is less, 33 people have recovered.

Two weeks ago, the Chennai Corporation listed 84 streets under containment in the city. Due to the jump in the number of cases, the corporation has now decided to bring 202 streets under containment.

Chennai was one among the five corporations in Tamil Nadu brought under intense lockdown by the state government. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Wednesday said special committees have been formed in areas like Royapuram, Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar, Tondairpet, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Triplicane to curb the spread of the pandemic.

