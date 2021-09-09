Chennai: 34-year-old techie accosts woman journalist, arrested

A 34-year-old software engineer was arrested by the Chennai police on Wednesday evening for allegedly accosting a woman journalist in Anna Nagar.

The accused, a resident of Anna Nagar, is learnt to have recently returned to the city from the US.

The journalist took to Twitter Wednesday to narrate her ordeal. She said she was on her scooter and standing at a prominent junction in Anna Nagar when a car stopped close to her and the man inside demanded that she speak with him. She, however, did not engage with him and drove off. The man, according to the woman, sped up and intercepted her again, this time by stopping his car in front of her scooter.

The journalist has, in the Twitter post, also explained how she was made to run from pillar to post to register a complaint against the harassment. After taking a picture of the car’s registration number, she approached a traffic cop who was about 10 metres from the scene. She was directed to the traffic control room at Anna Nagar Round Thana, and then to the K4 police station. The woman said it was only after she disclosed that she was a journalist that the police acted swiftly.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Police replied to her post, saying the accused has been secured immediately and would be remanded soon.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Augustine Paul Sudhakar said the accused has been booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

The police officer said they have received several hoax complaints in the past and are, therefore, following a procedure to take up such issues. In this particular incident, he said, action was taken within a few hours.

When asked about the journalist’ claim of such incidents repeatedly happening in the vicinity, the officer said they haven’t received any such complaint before. “We have an Amma patrolling vehicle exclusively to address these issues. They monitor areas near women’s colleges and other areas where there is a gathering of women. We have been raising awareness about women’s safety periodically. Nobody can escape after committing an offence, we are catering to the needs of the public as much as possible,” he said.