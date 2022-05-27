scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Chennai: 3 more arrested for organising illegal party at Anna Nagar mall

According to the police, based on a tip off on May 21, the Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) reached the mall and found a party, ‘Great Indian Gathering’, being organised without police permission.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 27, 2022 11:37:45 am
Chennai rave party, rave party in chennai, chennai newsThe police said they would initiate stringent action against those who run illegal bars and organise parties without obtaining police permission. (Representational)

Days after a 23-year-old techie died after taking part in an illegal party at a mall in Chennai’s Anna Nagar, the police have arrested three more men for organising the event without prior police permission. All six accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Chennai News Live |liveFollow latest news updates from your city

According to the police, based on a tip off on May 21, the Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) reached the mall and found a party, ‘Great Indian Gathering’, being organised without police permission. During the raid, police said they found that liquor was served to those partying at Monkey Bar, through the adjacent Madras Bar, without requisite licences. The police seized 844 bottles of liquor.

After an initial probe, the police had arrested Nivas Bojaraj (33), manager of Madras Bar, S Edwin Devapathurain (35) and K Bharath (41), manager of Monkey Bar. On further investigation, the police on Wednesday arrested S Ravindra Kumar (26) and C Vignesh (31), coordinators of the ‘Great Indian Gathering’, and A Pavan(34), the general manager of Monkey Bar.

More from Chennai

The police said they would initiate stringent action against those who run illegal bars and organise parties without obtaining police permission.

Best of Express Premium

NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Making sense of the GST bonanzaPremium
Making sense of the GST bonanza
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?Premium
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement