Chennai: 3 more arrested for organising illegal party at Anna Nagar mall

Days after a 23-year-old techie died after taking part in an illegal party at a mall in Chennai’s Anna Nagar, the police have arrested three more men for organising the event without prior police permission. All six accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, based on a tip off on May 21, the Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) reached the mall and found a party, ‘Great Indian Gathering’, being organised without police permission. During the raid, police said they found that liquor was served to those partying at Monkey Bar, through the adjacent Madras Bar, without requisite licences. The police seized 844 bottles of liquor.

After an initial probe, the police had arrested Nivas Bojaraj (33), manager of Madras Bar, S Edwin Devapathurain (35) and K Bharath (41), manager of Monkey Bar. On further investigation, the police on Wednesday arrested S Ravindra Kumar (26) and C Vignesh (31), coordinators of the ‘Great Indian Gathering’, and A Pavan(34), the general manager of Monkey Bar.

The police said they would initiate stringent action against those who run illegal bars and organise parties without obtaining police permission.