Chennai to get 23 new parks, five to get facelift

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order to set up 23 new parks across Chennai. The release issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation says that as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme, the government will construct 23 parks at Rs 18.48 crore while five others will get a facelift at Rs 5.95 crore.

During the revised budget session in 2021, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru had announced the setting up of the new parks in Chennai.

The parks will have pavements, children’s play area, open spaces for exercise with fitness equipment, lawn areas, native species of trees and so on. The walls will be decorated with colourful paintings. Restrooms and drinking facilities will also be set up.

There are around 718 parks in the city. Of these, 547 are maintained by private organisations on a contractual basis and 111 are provided to volunteers under the park adoption scheme.

“Tenders have been floated for the above schemes and once the contracts are finalised, the work will commence soon,” Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagangdeep Singh Bedi said.