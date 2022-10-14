scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Chennai: 20-year-old killed after being pushed in front of train, father dies in shock

During an argument, the accused pushed the woman onto the railway track as the suburban train from Tambaram was approaching. The man was caught on Friday.

The father of a woman, who died after she was allegedly pushed in front of a moving train in Chennai Thursday, died in shock later in the evening after knowing about the tragedy, police said.

“Manickam, 47, who developed chest pain, was admitted to a hospital in Saidapet but failed to respond to the treatment and passed away. Both the bodies of Manickam and his daughter are now kept at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for autopsy,” officials said.

The woman, identified as Sathya, died after she was allegedly pushed in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount railway station, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 pm. The accused, identified as Satheesh — a resident of Chennai’s Adambakkam area , got into an argument with the woman, identified as Sathya, while they were standing on the railway platform, police said. During the argument, he pushed her onto the track as the suburban train from Tambaram approached, and fled from the spot, police added. Sathya was on her way to college with her friends.

Police said Sathya was a BCom second-year student of a private college, and hailed from the same area of Chennai as the accused.

Police nabbed Satheesh on Friday morning, the Railway SP confirmed.

Soon after the incident, the Railway police from Mambalam and Tambaram rushed to the spot. A team from St Thomas Mount Police station also reached the spot. The sanitary workers managed to get the body of the woman off the track.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 12:05:42 pm
