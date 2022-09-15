Speeding car kills 2 women techies in Chennai

Two women software professionals were killed when a car, which went berserk, knocked them on OMR here, police said on Thursday.

The techies were returning to their house from office on Wednesday when the incident happened. The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and hit the women who were walking towards their house. While one of them died instantly, the other succumbed at a hospital here, said police.

The deceased have been identified as R Lakshmi (23) of Palakkad and S Lavanya (24) of Tirupati.

The car driver M Kumar of Sholinganallur has been arrested.

In another incident, two school girls were fatally knocked down by a container lorry near Ambur in neighbouring Tirupattur district today.