Chennai: 2 auto drivers fined after brawl with woman, her son over fare

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police Thursday slapped a penalty on two auto drivers after the duo abused a woman who refused to pay the amount they asked for and not take their service.

The drivers were identified as E Suresh and K Kannan who were slapped with a total fine of Rs 6,100 for demanding excess fare, driving without permits, refusing to ply, having defective number plates and others.

The incident happened on Wednesday opposite Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai. Speaking to indianexpress.com, M K Dhinakaran, Traffic Inspector, Koyambedu, said he acted based on the directions of the City Commissioner.

“The incident happened on Wednesday morning. A woman and her son had deboarded an Omni bus and wanted to go to Kolathur. As usual, the auto drivers surrounded them and asked where they should be dropped. They even took their luggage from them and one of the drivers asked for Rs 220 for the drop and the son had apparently agreed,” the officer said.

He added, “However, the mother refused to get into the auto saying it is very expensive against the government rate of Rs 145. The driver told her that fuel prices have increased and they cannot follow the old tariff. Soon, an argument broke out and after a certain point, another driver, according to the statement given by the woman, threw her luggage out of the auto rickshaw.”

The officer added that a passerby had recorded the incident and had shared it on social media saying that the drivers in the locality are rude and often force passengers to accept whatever price they are fixing for a drop.

“The video reached the commissioner and he immediately directed us to look into the matter. I visited the auto-stand and found the two auto drivers the next day. They did not have the required permits and we have fined them accordingly,” Dhinakaran added.