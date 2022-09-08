Chennai: 19-year-old girl who had failed NEET dies by suicide

A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning after she failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the police said. The deceased, a resident of Indira Nagar near Thirumullaivoyal, had written the NEET this year, the police added.

The girl is said to have failed the test, the results of which were declared Wednesday.

The girl’s body was sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are carrying out further investigations.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters Wednesday that the state government has received a list from the National Testing Agency of those students who had written the NEET from Tamil Nadu. Subramanian said a total of 1,45,988 people wrote the NEET from the state.

The Health Minister said as many as 110 psychiatrists are deployed to provide counseling to the students. “A total of 554 students were found to be under severe stress. They have been provided counseling,” Subramanian said.

“The district mental health advisory committee is currently monitoring 98 students. Those who failed to clear NEET are also provided career guidance,” he added.