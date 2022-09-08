scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Chennai: 19-year-old girl who had failed NEET dies by suicide

The deceased, a resident of Indira Nagar near Thirumullaivoyal, had written the NEET this year, the police said.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are carrying out further investigations.

A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning after she failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the police said. The deceased, a resident of Indira Nagar near Thirumullaivoyal, had written the NEET this year, the police added.

The girl is said to have failed the test, the results of which were declared Wednesday.

The girl’s body was sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are carrying out further investigations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters Wednesday that the state government has received a list from the National Testing Agency of those students who had written the NEET from Tamil Nadu. Subramanian said a total of 1,45,988 people wrote the NEET from the state.

The Health Minister said as many as 110 psychiatrists are deployed to provide counseling to the students. “A total of 554 students were found to be under severe stress. They have been provided counseling,” Subramanian said.

“The district mental health advisory committee is currently monitoring 98 students. Those who failed to clear NEET are also provided career guidance,” he added.

More from Chennai

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:09:21 pm
Next Story

Whole Genome Sequencing emerging as important tool to tackle drug-resistant TB: Experts

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed
Asia Cup 2022

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement