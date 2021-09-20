Chennai: 17-year-old brutally assaults boy for resisting sexual advances, arrested

The city police on Sunday arrested a 17-year-old youth for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old boy who resisted his physical advances in Maduravoyal near Chennai. The rescued boy is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the city.

The accused has been booked under sections 365 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act. “We found the boy in a very serious condition, but he was alive and we immediately took him to the hospital. CCTV footage revealed a youth carrying him on a bike. We tracked down the accused, who works as a painter, on Sunday,” an officer said.

According to the police, the victim is a student of Class IV at a government school and sold snacks near a theatre in the neighbourhood to support his family. On Friday evening, however, the boy did not return after work. His parents lodged a complaint at Maduravoyal police station on Saturday morning. The police registered an FIR and filed a missing complaint.

Before long, the cops received information about a boy lying near Maduravoyal Flyover with severe injuries. They reached the spot and rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

“The accused is a drug addict and has confessed that on Friday night he tried to force the boy into having homosexual relations with him, but when the boy resisted, he hurled stones at the child and brutally assaulted the boy. Later, the accused covered the boy with a cloth and placed stones over him before fleeing the spot,” the officer added.