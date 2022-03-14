Chennai: 14 rescued from stalled elevator at Nungambakkam railway station

Fourteen people, including six women and a toddler, who got stuck inside an elevator at Nungambakkam railway station in Chennai were rescued after efforts that lasted nearly 90 minutes on Sunday night, the railway police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 8 pm when the elevator, designed to carry a maximum of eight persons, got stuck midway between the ground and first floors, prompting the passengers to press the emergency button and shout for help.

Servicemen who first reached the spot unsuccessfully tried to pull the lift up. In the meantime, a team of seven rescue and technical assistance personnel arrived.

Mannar, an officer with the fire service department in Kilpauk who was involved in the rescue operation, said they eventually removed the fan inside the elevator and lifted up the occupants through the hole. Nearly 90 minutes later, all 13 people and the toddler were rescued.

The officer said overloading may have caused the elevator to malfunction.

Roja, who was rescued from the lift along with her young child, told reporters that initially, no one responded to their cries for help, so a couple of men inside the lift tried to pry open its doors, after which officials arrived and took further steps. She added that the officials could have acted more swiftly.