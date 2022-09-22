Chennai: 11-year-old girl falls from moving bus after emergency window comes off, driver arrested

An 11-year-old girl of a private school fell down from a moving bus after the emergency window of the vehicle came off near Chennai’s Tambaram Thursday. The girl was seated near the window and she fell on the road and suffered minor injuries. She was later taken to the hospital, the police said.

According to the police, the bus, belonging to a school situated in Mudichur, had picked up students from Old Perungalathur and was on its way to the school Thursday morning. When the bus was nearing Paravathy Nagar with over 30 students around 8:20 am, the emergency window came off.

Onlookers soon rushed to the spot and caught hold of the driver and alerted the local police. The girl was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. The police noted that the girl’s teeth got damaged and she also suffered minor scratches on her hands.

The traffic investigation wing police booked a case under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and later took the driver in their custody.