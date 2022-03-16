Chennai News Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan walks out of jail on bail after 31 years

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the event, said the MoU and the upcoming plant are another addition to the state’s manufacturing ecosystem. (Photo: @CMOTamilnaduTwitter)

The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with an announcement to invest Rs 1,588 crore to set up the company’s new compressor manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the event, said the MoU and the upcoming plant are another addition to the state’s manufacturing ecosystem. According to the government, the new unit will generate employment for 600 people.

During the event, Stalin recalled how the company set up its first unit in Sriperumbudur in 2007 when the late DMK chief K Karunanidhi was the chief minister. “I have a deep connection with the company. In October 2010, when I was the minister for industries, I met the higher officials of Samsung and appealed to them to increase their investment in Tamil Nadu. In November, they enhanced their investment to Rs 800 crore. I am happy that the company’s investment has been increased to Rs 1,800 crore this year,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri Monday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states to the lack of cooperation among opposition parties.

Alagiri said it was imperative for secular opposition parties, which believe in democracy, to join hands to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 general election. “To defeat the BJP and Modi, opposition parties should start working together from today. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will support this,” he said.