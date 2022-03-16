scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan walks out of jail on bail after 31 years

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: In other news, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister M K Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 16, 2022 9:00:04 am
A.G. Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, with his mother Arputham Ammal and others at a tea stall, on his way to his home following his release on bail from the Puzhal jail after more than 30 years, in Vellore, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today:  A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from Chennai’s Puzhal prison on Tuesday, a week after the Supreme Court granted him bail. As he stepped out of the jail, his mother Arputham Ammal thanked the judiciary and the well-wishers for support in her long fight to see this day. Perarivalan spent 31 years in prison, 26 of which without parole.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said the agency has seized 11.152 kg of gold ornaments 118.506 kg of silver, incriminating documents, unaccounted cash of over 84 lakh, mobile phones, locker keys of several banks and computer hard discs during the raid conducted on the premises of former minister S P Velumani and of his 12 associates in six districts of Tamil Nadu and in Kerala. In other news, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister M K Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.

Also, Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu further declined to 77 on Tuesday and there were no casualties. While the overall tally increased to 34,52,073, the net fatalities stood at 38,024. A total of 169 patients were discharged today, with the total recoveries increasing to 34,13,087.

Chennai News Live Updates Today: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan walks out of jail on bail after 31 years; Cash, jewels, crypto currency investment papers seized during raid on ex-Minister SP Velumani Samsung to invest Rs 1,588 cr to set up compressor manufacturing plant in Chennai; Follow live news here.

09:00 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the event, said the MoU and the upcoming plant are another addition to the state’s manufacturing ecosystem. (Photo: @CMOTamilnaduTwitter)

The Tamil Nadu government and Samsung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with an announcement to invest Rs 1,588 crore to set up the company’s new compressor manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the event, said the MoU and the upcoming plant are another addition to the state’s manufacturing ecosystem. According to the government, the new unit will generate employment for 600 people.

During the event, Stalin recalled how the company set up its first unit in Sriperumbudur in 2007 when the late DMK chief K Karunanidhi was the chief minister. “I have a deep connection with the company. In October 2010, when I was the minister for industries, I met the higher officials of Samsung and appealed to them to increase their investment in Tamil Nadu. In November, they enhanced their investment to Rs 800 crore. I am happy that the company’s investment has been increased to Rs 1,800 crore this year,” he said.

READ | Samsung to invest Rs 1,588 cr to set up compressor manufacturing plant in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri Monday attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states to the lack of cooperation among opposition parties.

Alagiri said it was imperative for secular opposition parties, which believe in democracy, to join hands to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 general election. “To defeat the BJP and Modi, opposition parties should start working together from today. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will support this,” he said.

READ | BJP won Assembly polls due to lack of cooperation among opposition parties, says TN leader K S Alagiri

