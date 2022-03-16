Chennai News Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan walks out of jail on bail after 31 years

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today: A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from Chennai’s Puzhal prison on Tuesday, a week after the Supreme Court granted him bail. As he stepped out of the jail, his mother Arputham Ammal thanked the judiciary and the well-wishers for support in her long fight to see this day. Perarivalan spent 31 years in prison, 26 of which without parole.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said the agency has seized 11.152 kg of gold ornaments 118.506 kg of silver, incriminating documents, unaccounted cash of over 84 lakh, mobile phones, locker keys of several banks and computer hard discs during the raid conducted on the premises of former minister S P Velumani and of his 12 associates in six districts of Tamil Nadu and in Kerala. In other news, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday assured Chief Minister M K Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.
Also, Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu further declined to 77 on Tuesday and there were no casualties. While the overall tally increased to 34,52,073, the net fatalities stood at 38,024. A total of 169 patients were discharged today, with the total recoveries increasing to 34,13,087.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.