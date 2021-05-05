scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Tamil Nadu: 11 deaths at Chengalpattu Government Hospital; probe underway

Dean John Luis said the Chengalpattu Government Hospital had sufficient oxygen supply.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 5, 2021 8:57:05 am
An inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

At least 11 patients died at Chengalpattu Government Hospital in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night.

Dean John Luis said the hospital had sufficient oxygen supply.

An inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

It is unclear whether the deceased were Covid patients.

Tamil Nadu reported over 21,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day rise so far, taking its caseload to 12.49 lakh. There were at least 144 deaths reported on the same day; the toll is now 14,612. Chengalpet reported 1,608 cases.

