Che Guevera’s daughter Aleida reaches Chennai, CPI(M) to host grand reception today

Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara, a human rights advocate, reached Chennai on Tuesday to a rousing reception. Aleida, who landed in Chennai along with her daughter Estefania, was welcomed by Tamil Nadu CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan and other leaders.

TN: Warm reception was accorded to Com. Aleida Guevara in Chennai. She is in the city to attend programs organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba & CPI(M). State Secretary and CCM Com. K. Balakrishnan and PBM Com. G Ramakrishnan were present along with others. pic.twitter.com/34klfnWaI7 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) January 17, 2023

Balakrishnan took to Twitter and shared a picture of Aleida and her daughter taking part in a meeting at the Tamil Nadu State Committee Office.

According to sources, Aleida is expected to take part in several other programmes in the city, including an interactive session with students on Wednesday.

In the evening, the CPI(M), in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, is organising a grand reception for Aleida and her daughter at Raja Annamalai Hall, the CPI (M) office said in a statement. Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi will be delivering a special address at the event.

CPI(M) allies, including CPI, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MNMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), are set to be part of the event. While Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and actor Rohini are likely to speak at the event, musician T M Krishna is also expected to perform.

Aleida will reportedly visit several other cities in India in the upcoming days.