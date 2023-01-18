scorecardresearch
Che Guevera’s daughter Aleida reaches Chennai, CPI(M) to host grand reception today

While Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi will deliver a special address at the event, CPI(M) allies are also likely to be part of the event.

Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara, a human rights advocate, reached Chennai on Tuesday to a rousing reception. Aleida, who landed in Chennai along with her daughter Estefania, was welcomed by Tamil Nadu CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan and other leaders.

Balakrishnan took to Twitter and shared a picture of Aleida and her daughter taking part in a meeting at the Tamil Nadu State Committee Office.

According to sources, Aleida is expected to take part in several other programmes in the city, including an interactive session with students on Wednesday.

In the evening, the CPI(M), in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, is organising a grand reception for Aleida and her daughter at Raja Annamalai Hall, the CPI (M) office said in a statement. Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi will be delivering a special address at the event.

CPI(M) allies, including CPI, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MNMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), are set to be part of the event. While Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and actor Rohini are likely to speak at the event, musician T M Krishna is also expected to perform.

Aleida will reportedly visit several other cities in India in the upcoming days.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
