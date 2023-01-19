Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara claims US sanctions have hit Cuba badly

Human rights activist Dr Aleida Guevara, the daughter of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, has called for unity among nations and urged people to extend solidarity to Cuba. She also spoke at length about the various struggles Cuba encounters due to the economic sanctions imposed by the US on her country.

Aleida, who reached Chennai Tuesday with her daughter Estefania, was given a rousing reception by the members of CPI(M) at the airport. She participated in various programmes in the city.

While delivering a speech Wednesday at an event organised by the CPI(M) in association with the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, Aleida spoke about her relationship with her father, how her mother played a crucial role in her upbringing, and how her country is struggling amid US sanctions.

Asking the audience to loudly say their state’s (Tamil Nadu) name, Aleida said it is this common objective that unites them. She said Cuba needs their solidarity because she said the US is attacking them through various aggressive acts.

She alleged the US has stopped Cuba from doing business with the rest of the world and it has taken a toll on its economy. “We understand if they (US) don’t want to do business with us, but we cannot accept if they restrict us from doing business with other countries,” she noted.

Aleida said she can never forget the love she gets in India and that she knows it is because she is the daughter of Che Guevara.

At the event, CPI(M) allies, including Congress, VCK, MDMK, and Dravidar Kazhagam, participated in the event in Chennai.

Thoothukudi MP and DMK Deputy General Secretary K Kanimozhi called Che Guevara the symbol of revolution.

Kanimozhi recalled that on one occasion when former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Kalaignar Karunanidhi was asked about a contemporary leader he would like to meet, he had mentioned the names of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.