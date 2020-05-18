Challenges aplenty, but we are prepared: Tamil Nadu health minister

Asked about the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s health services, Vijayabaskar, who has been holding the health portfolio since 2012, said it was an invisible enemy that struck health systems across the world. Asked about the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s health services, Vijayabaskar, who has been holding the health portfolio since 2012, said it was an invisible enemy that struck health systems across the world.

Dealing with Covid-19 and its after-effects has been a story of many challenges in Tamil Nadu even as the state, with its robust public health system, has been able to maintain one of the lowest death rates, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the health minister, who has an MBBS degree, highlighted that the state’s fight against the coronavirus included 22 cancer patients, 15 dialysis patients, two liver failure patients and some HIV patients, who were among the COVID-19 cases that were successfully treated and discharged in the last few days.

Tamil Nadu recorded 11,224 COVID cases till Sunday, the largest number after Maharashtra. However, the state’s death rate of .67 is lower than that of Maharashtra, Gujarat and several larger states, Vijayabaskar pointed out.

Asked about the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s health services, Vijayabaskar, who has been holding the health portfolio since 2012, said it was an invisible enemy that struck health systems across the world. “Obviously, there was a decline in outpatient and inpatient numbers during the lockdown. Still, we have been tracing and testing all Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases,” he said.

Even as the lockdown was extended and Tamil Nadu announced easing of norms, Vijayabaskar said the health sector has geared up to resume hospital operations. “We are taking steps to resume all elective surgeries. Crucial services like immunisation programmes or care for terminally ill cases were not affected by COVID-19. Still, we have decided to prioritise them along with the COVID-19 fight,” he said.

As people travel across borders, Vijayabaskar said the major aspect may not be the number of cases but the casualty rate. “Our expert panel observed that Tamil Nadu’s lowest death rate, which stands at .67, is attributed to early diagnosis and early treatment. Lowest death rate and aggressive testing with maximum number of samples in the country are our highlights. Our CM is monitoring all this on a daily basis,” he said.

Still, he agreed, there were many challenges “such as how to maintain normal life of society while also keeping active surveillance on the disease”.

“Our surveillance system was active even before the first case was reported. We faced the first transmission of cases from Tablighi Jamaat cluster, we effectively contained that. Then we had Koyambedu market cluster, we are successful in tracing and testing them too… More people will enter the state. Challenges are plenty, but we are capable and prepared to deal with this,” he said.

Vijayabaskar added that 90% of the state’s COVID-19 cases were handled by the public sector, and that the entire credit of Tamil Nadu’s health parameters goes to investments in the public sector.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.