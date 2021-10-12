Chennai: Chain snatching suspect tracked by drones; shot dead

A suspected chain snatcher was shot dead and his accomplice arrested in Chennai city suburbs Monday following a massive hunt involving at least 300 police personnel and drones. According to the police, both the suspects hailed from Jharkhand and did menial jobs in the suburbs.

The police claimed that the suspects tried to shoot at them, forcing them to retaliate. Another officer said the search teams were permitted to shoot if needed as they knew the targets were armed.

The deceased was identified as Murthasa, 25, while his arrested associate is Akthar, 28. Apart from Sunday’s chain-snatching incident, the police suspect the duo to have been involved in a similar incident on October 4 when an employee of a government-run liquor shop sustained bullet injuries after being attacked by a gang.

Sunday’s incident triggered panic as the chain snatchers also fired in the air. “When these two men tried to snatch the gold chain of a 55-year-old woman waiting for a bus at a toll plaza near Sriperumbudur, she held on to the chain and raised an alarm. That is when they fired in the air before escaping with the chain. We had over 300 police personnel searching for the duo in the lake area from Sunday afternoon,” said a senior office involved in the operation.

“We have information that the deceased and his accomplice in custody brought the gun from north India,” the officer said.