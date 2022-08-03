scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Centre should reduce its taxes on fuel: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan

Responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech in the Parliament on August 1 on price rise, increase in GST rates and taxes on petrol and diesel, Thiaga Rajan said Union Finance Minister stated that the State government did not reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel while the Union government reduced its taxes.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 3, 2022 8:28:21 am
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

The Centre should come forward and reduce its taxes on fuel to provide relief to the common man, as post the GST Tamil Nadu’s power to levy taxes has been reduced greatly and the state lacked enough avenues to augment its revenues, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday.

Over the last seven years, the Union government increased taxes on petrol by Rs 23.42 per litre and Rs 28.23 per litre on diesel. The reduction in taxes in November 2021 and May 2022 together was Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel, respectively. Despite this, taxes are still higher than the 2014 rates by Rs 10.42 per litre for petrol and Rs 12.23 per litre for diesel, respectively, he said and claimed that there is a need for the Centre to further reduce its taxes.

Responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in the Parliament on August 1 on price rise, increase in GST rates and taxes on petrol and diesel, Thiaga Rajan said Union Finance Minister stated that the State government did not reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel while the Union government reduced its taxes.

“Even before the Centre first reduced its taxes on petrol and diesel in November 2021, Tamil Nadu had effected a cut in VAT on Petrol by Rs 3 per litre in August 2021,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee has its tradeoffs...Premium
No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee has its tradeoffs...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...Premium
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...

Further, the reduction of taxes by the Central government on petrol has reduced the State taxes by Rs 1.95 per litre.

As a result, state taxes on petrol have reduced by a total of Rs 4.95 per litre. Similarly, the reduction of taxes by the Union government on diesel has reduced the State taxes by Rs 1.76 per litre. Further, the State government provides diesel subsidy to the Fisheries and Transport departments, Thiaga Rajan said in a statement here.

But the Centre’s levies on petrol have gone up substantially in the past 7 years and though its revenue increased by several lakh crores, there has not been a matching increase in the revenues to States. “This is because the Union government has increased the cess and surcharge on petrol and diesel while reducing the basic excise duty that is shareable with the States,” he claimed.

Further, the Centre’s reduction in taxes, announced on November 3, 2021, would cause an additional loss of about Rs 1,050 crore in annual revenue to Tamil Nadu. The reduction in May 2022 will cause a further loss of Rs 800 crore in annual revenue to the State.

“Tamil Nadu’s share in the national population is 6.21 per cent and the share in the GDP is 9.16 per cent. However, the State gets only 4.079 per cent as devolution from Central taxes,” the Minister said and expressed that the State did not get its due share in successive Finance commissions and the share for the State continually decreased.

More from Chennai

After the introduction of GST, the state’s power to levy taxes has been reduced greatly, Thiaga Rajan said. “There are not enough avenues for the State to augment its revenues. Therefore, it is the Union Government which has opportunities and resources to help the common man and I request the Union Government to come forward and reduce its taxes,” he said

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 08:28:21 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

5

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana
Delhi Confidential

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Why are spectators thronging the venue despite restrictions?
Chess Olympiad

Why are spectators thronging the venue despite restrictions?

Premium
Over 50 workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick
Suspected gas leak

Over 50 workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

Alia: Salaries of stars should be balanced against film’s budget

Alia: Salaries of stars should be balanced against film’s budget

Police cites 1999 BMW case, 2012 gangrape to oppose liquor policy
In Delhi

Police cites 1999 BMW case, 2012 gangrape to oppose liquor policy

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement