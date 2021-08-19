Centre sanctions phase II of Metro project: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday informed the state assembly that the Union government had given its approval for the phase II project of the Metro Rail.

“We received information yesterday that the Union government had given its permission for the phase II project,” Stalin said.

The chief minister also said that the Union government approval came after he insisted on it when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. “When I met the Prime Minister in Delhi, I had spoken about the metro project to him in detail. It was the pressure that made us get permission from the Union government yesterday,” Stalin said.

During his speech at the state assembly, Stalin said that the government was working towards getting the nod for the metro project in Coimbatore too.

Stalin’s remarks came after BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan asked why the state government said it would implement the Coimbatore metro rail project only after consulting with the Centre.

In response, Stalin said, “Apart from Coimbatore, a project has been announced in Madurai too. Such projects can be implemented only after getting an approval from the Union government. Wherever the projects are announced, they will be implemented definitely.”