Centre releases 19 lakh additional doses to TN for performing well in vaccination: Minister

The Centre has released 19 lakh additional vaccines to Tamil Nadu for performing well in vaccination, Minister for medical and family welfare, Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, he said the increase in allotment to Tamil Nadu was on account of the efforts taken by the government.

“Last month, the Centre had said it will allot 72 lakh doses. But, it released 19 lakh additional doses. Since Tamil Nadu has been performing well in vaccination they told us that they will allot 79 lakh vaccines for this month (August)”, he said.

“Till date, the Centre had released 2.39 crore doses. We have over 10 lakh vaccines in-stock. Therefore, vaccination camps are being held across the statewithout any shortages”, he said.

