Centre promised to supply 15 lakh doses of vaccines by July 12: Tamil Nadu health secretary

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan met his counterpart at the Centre and briefed the latter about the shortage of vaccine doses in the state.

After his meeting with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in New Delhi, Radhakrishnan said TN has the infrastructure to inoculate around 4.73 lakh people in a day. But as a result of the shortage of doses, more people are not being administered the vaccine in the state.

“They (Centre) said they have a few challenges in vaccine production. But they have promised to supply 15.87 lakh doses of vaccines within July 12,” Radhakrishnan said. “The Union Government said they will take steps towards it. However, they have requested to look for alternative places as well and start the classes with 50-100 students,” he said.

After the reporting of more than a dozen cases of Zika virus in neighbouring Kerala, the TN health secretary asked the public to stay alert and follow safety precautions.