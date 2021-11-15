Amid protests by advocates, Centre notifies transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee

Amid protests by advocates, the Centre notified on Monday the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court,” a notification issued by the Law Ministry stated.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had recommended the transfer of Justice Banerjee in a meeting held on September 16. However, the decision was made public on November 9.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice MN Bhandari, the second senior-most judge of the Allahabad High Court, to the Madras High Court. If approved by the Centre, Justice Bhandari will be the senior-most judge in the Madras High Court and also the acting chief justice.

Justice Banerjee, whose parent high court is the Calcutta High Court, was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on January 5 this year. He is due to retire on November 1, 2023, as per Law Ministry records.

Following the SC collegium’s recommendation, the Madras Bar Association passed a resolution urging the collegium to reconsider its decision. The resolution said that the transfer is “perceived to be punitive” and that the association “is deeply concerned with the opaqueness surrounding the transfers”.