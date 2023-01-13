scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Centre accords Z category security cover to Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

The new cover will authorize the 38-year-old IPS officer-turned-politician to have a pilot and escort vehicle in his convoy during his travels across India, according to the sources.

Under Z category security cover, a team of about 30 commandos works round the clock in shifts with the protect at his place of stay and whenever he is mobile. (File)

The Centre has enhanced the armed VIP security cover of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai to the Z category, official sources said on Friday.

Under Z category security cover, a team of about 30 commandos works round the clock in shifts with the protect at his place of stay and whenever he is mobile. A threat perception and analysis report by the central intelligence agencies necessitated enhancing the security cover of the BJP Tamil Nadu chief from the X category, along with state police cover, to the larger Z category, the sources said.

The CRPF protects about 100 dignitaries as part of its VIP security task and this includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress’ first family comprising former party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 22:30 IST
2 days after Karnataka HC’s status quo order, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar cancels visit to unveil Adiyogi statue

