CDS Rawat chopper crash: Aircraft was due to land in minutes; CM Stalin to go to Coonoor

The chopper carrying Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of India, crashed near the upper Coonoor region at around 12.20pm.

Top sources in Tamil Nadu police and the Indian military facility at Coonoor said four survivors were shifted to Coonoor military hospital. “All of them had burn injuries. The first batch of six senior doctors from Coimbatore general hospital have reached Coonoor hospital,” said an army source.

The crash happened at a distance of about 10 km from the helipad where it was to land with CDS Rawat, who was to attend a cadet interaction programme today afternoon at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu will be reaching Coonoor by late evening. Government sources said Chief Minister M K Stalin is also considering plans to travel to Coonoor today or early tomorrow.