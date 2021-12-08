scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Army helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

There were around 14 people on board. According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in a Mi-series helicopter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 8, 2021 1:54:07 pm
The helicopter carrying Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other senior officers crashed near Ooty on Wednesday.

A helicopter carrying India’s foremost military officer, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Details of the injured and of any possible casualties are awaited.

Sources said that at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to a nearby hospital, but their identities are not confirmed yet. There were around 14 people on board.

According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in a Mi-series helicopter.

Rawat is the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff appointed on January 1, 2020. He was appointed the head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs in one of the most significant reorganization in Defence Ministry in decades.

He had served as the Chief of the Army for three years before taking over as the CDS.

This is a developing story…

