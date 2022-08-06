Cauvery water released from Kallanai dam in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district

Following incessant rainfall in the Thanjavur region in Tamil Nadu, massive amount of water was released from Kallanai dam built across Cauvery river, according to ANI news agency.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days due to the onset of southwest monsoon.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal districts of Tamil Nadu.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran had said the state has received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2, which is over 94 per cent excess of the average rainfall.

Following heavy rains in the catchment areas and huge inflow into the reservoir in Salem district, the discharge from Mettur dam was increased to 2 lakh cusecs.