Caught on camera: DMK MLA SR Raja threatens CEO of auto firm, booked

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA SR Raja has been booked for threatening the CEO of an auto firm at Singaperumalkoil in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district, police said.

The legislator was found threatening and abusing the management official of the private company. Sources said the legislator had initiated talks with the company officials on behalf of a person, who allegedly owned the land on which the company had been functioning.

In the Dravidian Model Aatchi of @arivalayam , I wonder which is a bigger threat to people – L&O breakdown during DMK rule or L&O breakdown DUE to the DMK rule? (Seen in the video: DMK MLA SR Raja threatening and verbally abusing employees of a factory in Maraimalai Nagar) pic.twitter.com/8tZZg4s3Tr — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 21, 2022

Raja was booked Wednesday for using obscene language, trespassing and criminal intimidation, police added.

The MLA was, however, unable to reach for a comment despite multiple attempts.

Speaking to a Tamil news channel Wednesday, Raja said the owner of the land has been his friend for over 30 years and he had informed him that he is not allowed to step into his land by the company officials.

“I reached there to speak to the officials regarding the issue. They did not let us in, his (owner of the land) office is in the adjacent building and the officials didn’t let us enter that area as well. There was no argument, whatever he (CEO of the private company) spoke was edited out in the video. I spoke in that manner after he abused me. The people, who know me, will say I am not that kind of a person to get involved in these issues,” he noted.

The Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) condemned the MLA for his actions as the video of the incident went viral on social media.