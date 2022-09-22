scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Caught on camera: DMK MLA SR Raja threatens CEO of auto firm, booked

Raja was booked Wednesday for using obscene language, trespassing and criminal intimidation, police added.

The legislator was found threatening and abusing the management official of the private company. (Screengrab)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA SR Raja has been booked for threatening the CEO of an auto firm at Singaperumalkoil in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district, police said.

The legislator was found threatening and abusing the management official of the private company. Sources said the legislator had initiated talks with the company officials on behalf of a person, who allegedly owned the land on which the company had been functioning.

Raja was booked Wednesday for using obscene language, trespassing and criminal intimidation, police added.

The MLA was, however, unable to reach for a comment despite multiple attempts.

Speaking to a Tamil news channel Wednesday, Raja said the owner of the land has been his friend for over 30 years and he had informed him that he is not allowed to step into his land by the company officials.

“I reached there to speak to the officials regarding the issue. They did not let us in, his (owner of the land) office is in the adjacent building and the officials didn’t let us enter that area as well. There was no argument, whatever he (CEO of the private company) spoke was edited out in the video. I spoke in that manner after he abused me. The people, who know me, will say I am not that kind of a person to get involved in these issues,” he noted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

The Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) condemned the MLA for his actions as the video of the incident went viral on social media.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:11:34 am
Next Story

MHT CET 2022: Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org; check eligibility, schedule

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement