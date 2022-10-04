Be careful with your words and actions, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells party cadre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister chief MK Stalin has warned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre of action if they bring disrepute to the party through their words or actions.

In a letter written on Monday, Stalin, the DMK chief, noted that through a statement on September 26, he had already issued an order to the party MPs, MLAs and other local body representatives not to have a complacent attitude in their words and actions. He urged the members to be cautious with what they speak, how they convey their thoughts through their body language and approach the people who meet them.

“You should act with dignity and responsibility. More importantly, the local body representatives who are in direct contact with the people should be more responsible and act with patience. We should not give room for any mistakes or flaws from our side. If any such incidents come to my knowledge, I would like to remind you that I will not hesitate to initiate stringent action,” Stalin said.

The chief minister’s letter comes in the wake of a few incidents involving DMK ministers whose comments about the status of the poll promise made by the ruling DMK government before 2021 assembly elections. While speaking at an event a week ago, Higher Education Minister Ponmudy said women are travelling “OC” (a denigrating term for free) on buses due to the free bus travel scheme by the current government. This attracted a lot of criticism with many claiming that it belittled women.

Stalin added that he believes that the party functionaries would not act in any manner that will help his political adversaries to create a bad image to the ruling government. He said a few political powers and people behind them are waiting for an opportunity to tarnish the image of the government by editing few parts of their functionaries’ speech and spreading misinformation among the public and the members should not pave way for that.

Meanwhile, the DMK general council meeting to elect leaders to the top posts, including party president, general secretary and treasurer, are scheduled to take place on October 9.