Car at high-speed rams into supermarket in Chennai, employee injured

In a freak accident on Sunday night, a car at high speed rammed into a supermarket in Anna Nagar in Chennai. CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media.

“S Rajesh (21), a resident of Anna Nagar alongside three of his friends had gone out for dinner on Sunday night. When he was about to take his SUV parked outside a restaurant, a BMW car had gone slightly touching the vehicle. Rajesh had then tried to stop the vehicle but the BMW car had gone past him so he tried to chase the car and at the Blue Star signal, the BMW car took a U-turn and went. Rajesh in his car, (Kia model) instead of pulling a gear pulled the hand brake, and unfortunately, the car lost balance and hit the shop,” the police release said.

Police said the supermarket was closed at the time of the accident and an employee named Wasim Alam got injured. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation wing has registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (endangering life), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The enquiry is on and no arrests have been made yet, said the police.