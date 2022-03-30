‘Can we eat money?’: Despair in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis

Vani Susai, a 31-year-old school teacher working in Batticaloa in Sri Lanka’s eastern province, recalls the first signs of the economic crisis in the last week of January. “That Sunday morning, I ran out of gas. I called the agency to check for a cylinder and was told they could not deliver it for several days. I went in search for one, going shop to shop. I finally found a cylinder after three hours.”

Two months later, the cooking gas supply is down to once a week. “Everybody goes to this one place on Sunday and stands in a queue that starts forming at 4 am. They give 300 tokens at one time, while the queue has over 1,000 people,” says Susai, adding that as a working woman and mother, she can’t spare the time to stand in a queue. Her husband works in the Gulf. “If I get a chance, I will leave.”

Last week, Tamil Nadu received more than a dozen people who had fled Lanka under similar economic duress. The country is facing one of its worst economic crises, battered by the

Easter Sunday blasts of April 2019, two Covid waves and now the Russia-Ukraine war. The setbacks have hurt the tourism industry that is the bedrock of the Lankan economy.

Susai says that her usual expense on essentials for a family of three, her mother, daughter and her, was around Sri Lankan Rs 30,000 a month. “But this month, I have already spent Rs 83,000… My salary is Rs 55,000 and we can manage with cash sent by my husband. But can we eat money?”

Dr Samantha Kumara, a dental surgeon from the Kurunegala northwestern province, is in a similar situation. His son is studying in Australia and he has not been able to send money to him. “All dollar accounts have been frozen,” says Dr Kumnara.

A senior official in Colombo says “every person is suffering”. “The government is trying to make people work from home, but the load shedding is a challenge. Hospitals are affected as there is no diesel for generators.”

The official adds that that the government hopes to announce some financial assistance.

Milinda Rajapaksa, Additional Director General, Ministry of Information, says they are banking on Indian and Chinese credit lines. “In April first week, the Finance Minister will meet chiefs of the World Bank and IMF. Talks have been held already with the IMF on a restructuring plan.”