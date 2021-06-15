Call on reopening of schools after assessing lockdown relaxations: Tamil Nadu minister

The Class XI admission in government and government-aided schools began in the state on Monday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Tamil Nadu government will take a call on reopening schools in the state after assessing the situation following the relaxation of some curbs, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reaffirmed on Monday.

The Class XI admission in government and government-aided schools began in the state on Monday. The minister visited a school in Chennai to review the process. While addressing the reporters, he said apart the admission process is not taking place currently in 11 districts – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthrurai which have a high caseload of Covid-19.

“The School Education Department only has Kalvi TV now as the medium to reach a large number of students for classes. Connectivity issues prevail at many places but as far as possible, teachers are trying to reach out to students through WhatsApp. Even for those who don’t possess a smartphone, we made necessary arrangements like involving them in initiatives like group studies. We can take a call on reopening the schools only after witnessing how these lockdown relaxations play out. We cannot put all the students in one class, we need to maintain social distancing. Several people from other schools want to enroll their wards in government schools, we need to create a space for that as well,” he said.

He added that even though admissions are open for class XI, they are now thinking to conduct classes only through Kalvi TV, and online mediums such as WhatsApp. “We are yet to think about physical classes,” he added.

He said the textbooks have reached the respective district offices and they will be distributed to the students once the admissions are over. “Admissions are currently happening only for Class I, VI, IX, for the rest of the classes, it is happening internally. All the schools have maintained the records of marks scored by students in class IX (quarterly, half-yearly and annual) exams, after a review we instructed the schools to admit students to class XI based on their performance in class IX,” he said.

Commenting on reports about private schools charging an extra fee for students, Anbil said there is a court direction that has directed schools to collect only 75 per cent of the total fee in two installments and if any school is found violating the order, necessary action will be initiated.