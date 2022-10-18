Call centres boost Chennai traffic police’s fine collection, Rs 23 crore in last 6 months

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has collected Rs 23.25 crore as fines from motorists in 9,18,573 cases in the last six months for violation of traffic rules. The GCTP moved to a cashless e-challan system in March 2018. Though the compliance was good initially, it deteriorated with time.

Faced with this problem, the GCTP introduced the call centre system and Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated 10 call centres on April 11 this year. Two more were added later.

In a release on Monday, it was noted that analysis was made after six months of the functioning of these 12 call centres from April 11 to October 10. These call centres made phone calls and informed violators about pending fines and exhorted them to pay these within a week failing which the cases would be pushed to virtual courts.

The police said as a part of the same exercise, a special drive for payment of fines in drunken driving cases was also launched. Fines worth Rs 6 crore were collected in 6,108 cases as most of the violators were fined Rs 10,000 each. A total fine of Rs 7.65 crore in 3,86,886 old cases was collected, the release said. Apart from this, fines worth Rs 15.59 crore were collected in newly reported 5,31,687 cases.

It was noted that to improve the facilitation of payment of fines, the traffic police also started a bulk SMS system, including a payment facilitation centre and partnering with payment platforms by using QR Codes.

“The GCTP takes this opportunity to once again call upon all road users to check online if any case is pending against their vehicle and remit the fines at the earliest,” the release added.