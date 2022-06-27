Cadres tear Panneerselvam board at AIADMK office, senior leader calls him ‘symbol of betrayal’

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said that party coordinator O Panneerselvam, also known as OPS, was a symbol of betrayal as the faction feud in the Opposition party in Tamil Nadu flared up again at a meeting on Monday.

Jayakumar’s remarks came when a question was raised about party mouthpiece Namadhu Amma dropping the name of OPS as one of its founders, days after he was booed and sidelined at a general council meeting at Vanagaram. He said OPS could not be part of the newspaper any longer.

Crowd gather infront of the AIADMK office before the officer bearer meeting. (Express photo) Crowd gather infront of the AIADMK office before the officer bearer meeting. (Express photo)

The meeting of the party’s headquarters functionaries took place amid high drama, as has been the case with party events over the past few days. As the meeting attended by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, expected to take over as the party chief, and others was underway, a party board kept inside the headquarters was torn to remove OPS’s photo from it. A similar incident happened at an AIADMK office in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry as well.

Another incident in Puducherry… #AIADMK functionaries tear down O Pannerselvam from the party poster and raise slogans supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami. pic.twitter.com/f1hCvNJ0hb — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) June 27, 2022

Amid speculation that OPS would be stripped of his treasurer post at the meeting, Jayakumar said many decisions had been made but they would be revealed only at the general council meeting scheduled for July 11.

“As the term of current deputy and joint coordinators expired, as per the request of the functionaries of the headquarters, a meeting was organised under the party’s presidium chairman, Tamilmagan Hussain. Of the total 74 headquarters members, 65 participated in today’s meeting. Following discussions with the members, several decisions were made in the meeting,” he said.

When asked about the OPS’ claim that the meeting violated the party’s bylaw because any decision taken at the meeting would not be binding on the party as he, as coordinator, had not given his approval, Jayakumar said OPS should carefully listen to what former law minister C Vee Shanmugam said. Shanmugam had clarified that as per the party’s bylaw 20 A (VII), the headquarters functionaries have all rights to lead the party in the absence of coordinators, he added.

“Since Palaniswami is the headquarters secretary, based on our requests, this meeting of headquarters functionaries was convened. I don’t know what to say if he (Panneerselvam) does not understand this. We cannot wake up a person who pretends to be asleep,” he said.

The meeting took place at a time when OPS is on a tour to meet his supporters.