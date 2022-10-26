scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Cabs, autos to pay up to Rs 500 for refusing ride as Tamil Nadu govt revises spot fines

If motorists refuse to leave the way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances or fire tenders, they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000

If anyone is found driving in a rash negligent manner and using handheld communication devices, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 if they repeat the offence. (Representational image/File)

If cabs, autos or other similar contract carriages refuse to carry passengers, these would attract a fine between Rs 50 and Rs 500, according to the Tamil Nadu Government’s revised spot fines in pursuance of the amendment by the Centre for traffic violations coming into effect from Wednesday.

As per the new provisions, if motorists refuse to leave the way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances or fire tenders, they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be collected from motorists if they are found disobedient to the orders of the authority.

If anyone is found driving in a rash negligent manner and using handheld communication devices, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 if they repeat the offence. Also, Rs 1,000 fine would be slapped on those blowing horns unnecessarily or blowing horns in prohibited areas. The fine would be increased to Rs 2,000 for repeated offences.

Driving an uninsured vehicle will attract a fine of a maximum of Rs 2,000 if it is the first time and Rs 4,000 if it is a repeated offence.

The government also listed down the fine amount for driving or allowing driving a vehicle as a transportation vehicle without permit, driving a vehicle without wearing a seat belt, using motor vehicles without registration, carrying excess passengers beyond the permitted seating capacity, driving in public place violating the safety standards, using vehicles for racing, driving in a dangerous manner and so on.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:05:10 pm
