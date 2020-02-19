Thousands rally against CAA in Chennai, protest march stopped at Chepauk

Tight security was in place as the protesters marched towards the secretariat. The police used drone cameras to control the crowd. (Express photo) Tight security was in place as the protesters marched towards the secretariat. The police used drone cameras to control the crowd. (Express photo)

Thousands of protestersWednesday hit the streets in Chennai against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a day after the Madras High Court denied permission to a body of Muslim outfits to lay seize to the state Assembly.

Agitators carrying placards against the CAA, NRC and NPR, began their march to the Secretariat, which houses the Assembly. They are demanding the Assembly to pass a resolution against the new citizenship law.

The protesters were forced to stop the march at Chepauk, a few kilometres ahead of the Secretariat, as several roads leading to the building were blocked and security was heightened. The police also used drone cameras to control the crowd.

Chennai has been witnessing protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR for the past five days, which intensified after the police action on protesters at Old Washermenpet in the city. Defending the police action, Chief Minister K Palanaswami said that the government had received information that few toxic elements are instigating the protests. “The protest in Washermanpet took place without permission. Hundreds of women and men took to the streets and blocked the roads causing disruption to public peace,” he said.

Earlier this week, DMK chief M K Stalin said a resolution should be passed in the Assembly, and sought government action against police personnel who resorted to lathicharge. He also asked for cases against the protesters to be withdrawn. However, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal said the state assembly does not have the provision to pass a resolution against CAA.

Anti-CAA protests were held elsewhere in the state, including Madurai and Tirunelveli, among other places.

