Chennai gangster fires at cops, tries to jump off bridge before getting arrested

In a movie-like scene, the Chennai Police arrested notorious gangster Manikandan aka C D Mani who attempted to jump off a bridge after firing at the cops on Wednesday.

Manikandan, a history-sheeter with about 32 criminal cases against him including murder and extortion, had been absconding for several years. He indulged in criminal activities at Kotturpuram, Teyanmpet, Koyambedu, Saidapet in the city. The police had been trailing Manikandan and searching places he frequented.

On Wednesday afternoon, based on a tip-off, sub-inspector Balakrishnan Kanakaraj intercepted a car at Porur bridge and asked the passenger to lower the glass window. Suddenly, Manikandan opened fire from inside the car injuring Balakrishnan on his left shoulder.

As per police, when they tried to overpower Manikandan, he fled and jumped off a flyover sustaining injuries to his left leg and hand. He was subsequently arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)