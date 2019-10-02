Burglars decamp with Rs 13 crore worth jewellery in Triuchirappalli

A jewellery store in Tamil Nadu’s Triuchirappalli district was burgled in the early hours of Wednesday morning after masked men gained entry into the store by drilling a hole in its wall. The incident took place at Lalitha Jewellery, a three-storeyed building near Chathiram bus Stand in Tiruchirappalli.

Lalitha Jewellers chairman Kiran Kumar said jewellery worth Rs 13 crore was stolen from the store.

“Diamond, Gold and Platinum jewellery worth 13 crore rupees were stolen from the store. I am satisfied with the way the investigation is being carried, the robbers will be caught soon,” Kumar told reporters.

CCTV visuals from inside the store showed two masked men entering the ground floor which houses the Gold and Diamond’s section. The theft had happened between 2- 3 am in the morning, the police officials told local media.

The jewellery store, which was opened five years ago, is located next to a government-aided school. The burglars reportedly reached a wall leading to the west end of the store through the school building, which was shut on account of quarterly exam holidays. They drilled a hole in the wall to gain entry, according to local media reports.

The jewellery store employees, who were instructed to report early on Wednesday as it was a public holiday, were shocked to find that several ornaments were missing from the gold and diamond section. They immediately informed officials at the Tiruchirapalli Fort Police station, who rushed to the spot and found a big hole at the adjacent wall of the building.

Initial investigation revealed that the intruders used fancy animal masks to hide their identity and a travel bag to steal the ornaments. They reportedly even used chili powder to mislead the police sniffer dogs.

Tiruchirapalli Police Commissioner A Amalraj, Deputy Commissioners A Mayilvaganan and N S Nisha visited the spot. Security guards present during the time of the burglary were questioned. The police had said that the CCTV cameras which were present on the western side of the building couldn’t spot the burglars as it was placed in the opposite direction.

Seven special task force units have been deployed by the police commissioner to nab the burglars. Forensic experts are also examining the store for clues.