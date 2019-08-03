Burglar breaks into shop to find cash drawers empty, leaves behind feedback note in dismay

Toggle Menu
The unknown burglar left a handwritten note for the owner, expressing dismay upon finding nothing of value to steal from the shop.

The burglar left a feedback note after finding nothing of value to rob at the store.(Representational Image)

A burglar who broke into a shop at Neyveli in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu left behind a feedback note for the shop’s owner following an unsuccessful heist on Thursday night.

The burglar was apparently left disheartened after coming across an empty cash drawer. Police suspect that the thief must have entered the premises after removing the tiles off the roof of the shop.

Like all criminals who leave a mark following a heist, the burglar left a handwritten note for the owner, expressing dismay upon finding nothing of value to steal from the shop. In the note written in Tamil, the thief questioned the owner whether it was right on his part to keep the cash drawer empty when the thief had risked his life to get there. Expressing disappointment, the thief wrote, “I decided to do this monkey act (ransacking the store).”

The note was discovered after the shop’s owner, Jayaraj threw open the shutters on Friday and found that the premises had been ransacked. He later lodged a complaint with the police who have launched a hunt for the ‘burglar with an opinion’.

