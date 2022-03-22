scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Bridge connecting multi-level car parking with departure terminal at Chennai airport to be completed soon

The bridge measuring approximately 65 metres in length is being constructed under the Phase-II of Chennai airport modernisation.

Updated: March 22, 2022 4:19:13 pm
The structure connects both the east and west sides of the MLCP. (Credit: Chennai Airport)

The construction of a bridge connecting the multi-level car parking (MLCP) with the existing departure-level road on the terminal side of the Chennai International Airport will be completed soon, said officials.

The bridge measuring approximately 65 metres in length is being constructed under the Phase-II of Chennai airport modernisation. The structure connects both the east and west sides of the MLCP. In the east, the MLCP is connected to the third floor and in the west, it is connected to the second floor. The MLCP facility can hold as many as 2,157 cars.

As per airport officials, the link bridge walkway with elliptical structure will have polycarbonate roofing to protect passengers from rain and sunlight.

