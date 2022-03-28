Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

An eight-year-old boy died after the van that dropped him off at his school allegedly ran over him while reversing in Chennai on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as J Theeksheeth, a resident of Virugambakkam and a class 2 student of a private school at Alwarthirunagar, said the police.

After the van ran over the boy, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Vadapalani where he was declared dead. His body has been sent for postmortem to the Royapettah government hospital.

The district education officials, revenue officials and police officers reached the spot. The school was given a holiday and the parents were informed to take their children back.

The police have detained the van driver Poongavanam and are conducting further enquiry on the matter.